Jefferies: Attractive Zynga could draw wide range of buyers

Zynga (ZNGA -0.2% ) jumped to prices not seen since July yesterday after a report that the game maker has drawn takeover interest, and Jefferies thinks there's a wide segment of companies that might be interested.

Potential buyers could include "media, technology, gambling/casino, or other video game companies" that would be interested in a portfolio of significant assets in development, publishing and analytics, the firm says. Talks "sound preliminary," analyst Timothy O'Shea says, but "with 20% EBITDA margin in its sights, Zynga has proven it can generate the kind of recurring revenue that an acquirer would want to see." (h/t Bloomberg)

Mobile is the fastest-growing segment of a fast-growing videogame market, he notes.

He has a price target of $5.25, implying 21% upside.