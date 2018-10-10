Bloomberg: AWS signs $1B in contracts with Symantec, SAP

Amazon (AMZN -2.2% ) Web Services signs new deals with customers SAP (SAP -3.1% ) and Symantec (SYMC +0.6% ) worth a combined $1B, according to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg.

The contracts are worth $500M each over five years and represent expansions of existing partnerships.

Microsoft was also in competition for the Symantec deal, according to the memo.

AWS brought in $11.5B in the first six months of this year and stands at the front of the cloud platform market.

