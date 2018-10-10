Platts: Nucor to raise prices for steel sheet products

Nucor (NUE -0.7% ) has notified customers that it will raise its sheet prices by $40/st, marking the first formal price increase since Q1, Platts reports.

The move makes NUE the first U.S. steel producer to announce an increase since sheet prices began falling from 10-year highs in July, when the Platts TSI hot-rolled coil index hit a peak of $920/st.

The increase will cover flat-rolled sheet products including hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil and coated material, according to the report.

Other relevant tickers include SLX, X, AKS, CMC, STLD, RS, MT, ZEUS, SCHN, WOR, TMST