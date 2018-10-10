Goldman Sachs's fixed-income sales head leaving: MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.2% ) head of fixed-income sales, John Willian, will retire and be replaced in the U.S. by Avanash Bhavsar, a senior U.S. credit salesman, and Ricardo Mora, who focuses on emerging-market debt, MarketWatch reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes less that two weeks after David Solomon succeeds Lloyd Blankfein as CEO.

Goldman's trading arm has ceded some ground to rivals as it deals with calm markets and changing client preferences, MarketWatch says. The problems in fixed-income, which includes bonds, currencies, and commodities, are reported to be particularly pronounced.

