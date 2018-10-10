Chevron to exit Norway amid broad retreat from North Sea

Chevron (CVX -1.5% ) will transfer its last remaining oil exploration license offshore Norway to DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF), according to a Norwegian government letter, bringing the company closer to a full retreat from the aging North Sea basin.

CVX’s activity off Norway has been limited for years, but the decision to give up its last asset there again shows its reluctance to bet on mature regions such as northern Europe; CVX is seeking to sell most of its U.K. fields and last month dumped its only asset in Denmark.

CVX is the first oil major to formally exit the Norwegian continental shelf, although rivals including Exxon, BP and Shell have scaled down their presence in Norway by selling or merging their assets to focus on new growth opportunities elsewhere.