Golub Capital BDC reports Q4 middle-market originations of $182.3M

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC -0.3% ) says it originated $182.3M in new middle-market investment commitments during it fiscal Q4, with about $175.5M of those commitments funded at close.

About 85% were one-stop loans, 14% senior secured loans, and about 1% subordinated debt and equity securities.

Total investments at fair value estimated to have decreased by about 0.9%, or $15.7M, during the quarter, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains or losses.

During the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018, Golub Capital BDC had a net return of capital of $20.1M from Senior Loan Fund LLC, an unconsolidated Delaware LLC that invests in senior secured loans and is co-managed by Golub Capital BDC and RGA Reinsurance Co.

Total investment at fair value held by SLF are estimated to have declined by about 20.7%, or $46.9M, during Q4.

Previously: Golub Capital BDC receives no objection letter from SEC on collateralized loan obligations (Sept. 12)