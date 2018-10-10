Craft Brew Aliance expands portfolio by acquiring three partner brands

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW +1.2% ) announces partnerships with Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, and Wynwood Brewing Co. through three separate purchase agreements.

As CBA partners, AMB, Cisco Brewers, and Wynwood Brewing Co. have each grown volume and share in their respective markets, and with these agreements, company will more significantly invest to unlock their full potential.

The company also plans to increase marketing spend and resources to fuel each brand’s growth and help drive continued innovation and greater levels of support for their local communities.

The terms of each agreement are unique and reflect the distinctiveness of each craft brewery partner.

Q3 earnings will be released on November 7.