Empire Petroleum announces acquisition of oil and gas assets and $5M credit facility with Crossfirst Bank

Empire Petroleum (OTCQB:EMPR) announced it has acquired operated producing oil and gas assets located in St. Landry and Beauregard Parishes in Louisiana through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Louisiana.

The assets were acquired from Cardinal Exploration and Production Company and Exodus Energy, Inc. The properties are currently producing ~70 BOEPD net to Empire Louisiana's working interest and encompasses ~1555 gross acres of leasehold. Current net operating cash flow to Empire Louisiana is ~$75,000 per month.

For financing the acquisitions, Empire Petroleum entered into a $5M senior revolver loan agreement with CrossFirst Bank located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and completed a private placement of units consisting of common stock and warrants to Puckett Land Company of Denver, Colorado.

Additionally, Empire announced that CEO Thomas Pritchard has been elected to Empire’s Board of Directors.