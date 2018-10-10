Bloomberg: Shell drops plan to buy stake in Kazakhstan state oil company

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has dropped plans to purchase a stake in KazMunayGas after a due diligence process that included discussions about the risk of corruption at the Kazakh state oil company, Bloomberg reports.

An investigation conducted on Shell’s behalf discussed the informal control exercised over the Kazakh company by one of Kazakh Pres. Nazarbayev’s sons-in-law, according to the report.

Shell already has a significant presence in the country, working with KazMunayGas in the giant Kashagan and Karachaganak oil and gas fields; the Karachaganak partners agreed Oct. 1 on a $1.7B settlement to end a dispute with Kazakhstan over their contractual obligations.