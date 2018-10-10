Nasdaq tumbles more than 2% in fast morning action

With Q3 earnings season ready to gear up, equities continue to stumble in the face of the fast rise in interest rates.

Tech again leads the slump, with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) dropping 2.1% vs. the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) down just 1.5% .

What's working? Defensive plays like utilities (XLU +0.3% ) and consumer staples (XLP +0.1% ). The REITs (VNQ -0.2% ), (IYR -0.2% ) would also likely be in the green if it weren't for slumping retail landlords (as Sears preps for bankruptcy).

Not catching a bid is gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), currently flat at $1,192 per ounce.