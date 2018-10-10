Reuters: Rio Tinto to restart sale of Icelandic aluminum plant

Rio Tinto (RIO -2.6% ) is close to restarting a sale process for some of its aluminum assets, including a plant in Iceland, which have been valued at ~$350M, Reuters reports.

The assets include a 53% stake in a Dutch anode facility and 50% of the shares in a Swedish aluminum fluoride plant, according to the report.

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) last month pulled out of a previous plan to buy the assets, blaming a delay in getting European Commission approval for the deal.