CBL seen most at risk, Macerich in best position post-Sears bankruptcy

With Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) reportedly poised to file for bankruptcy, Wells Fargo analyst Jeffrey Donnelly sees CBL & Associates (CBL -1.2% ) most as risk due to its low productivity and demographics of its mall portfolio.

Macerich's (MAC -0.8% ) "negligible exposure and industry-leading productivity" seems to put it in the best position.

Simon Property Group (SPG -0.4% ) isn't a concern, since it's been successful at dozens of anchor re-tenanting opportunities and has the resources needed for redevelopment, he says.

Ironically, Sears filing Chapter 11 may provide opportunities for some REITs, Donnelly writes.

"For as long as we can remember SHLD has been a nagging overhang for all owners but some landlords cheer the possibility of reclaiming space that can be repositioned profitability whereas others see a negative tipping point," the note says.

Other REITs with Sears exposure: Urban Edge Properties (UE -1.4% ), Washington Prime Group (WPG -1.2% ), Brixmor Property Group (BRX -0.4% ), and Kimco (KIM +0.2% ).

Previously: REITs with Sears exposure drop (Oct. 10)

Previously: Sears -20% as bankruptcy looms (Oct. 10)