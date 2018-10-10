Southern reduces Alabama Farley nuke plant as Hurricane Michael nears

Southern Co. (SO +0.7% ) says it is reducing power at Units 1 and 2 at the Farley nuclear power plant in Alabama as a precautionary measure in case Hurricane Michael should reach the plant.

SO says its proactive steps will allow station personnel to continue monitoring the storm’s progress and shut the plant if necessary.

The 1,751 MW Farley plant is near Dothan, Ala., ~90 miles north of the Gulf Coast; it is not known if the winds from Michael likely would reach hurricane strength at the time the storm reaches the Farley site.