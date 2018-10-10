Tech lunch break: Large-caps slump with Nasdaq 100

Large-cap tech stocks are slumping with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) 100 down 2.3% .

Decliners: Apple (AAPL -1.3% ), Citrix Systems (CTXS -1.4% ), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM -2.1% ), Applied Materials (AMAT -1.8% ), Microchip Technology (MCHP -2.6% ), JD (JD -2.4% ), Baidu (BIDU -2.7% ), Verisk Analytics (VRSK -3.1% ), Activision Blizzard (ATVI -3.8% ), Intuit (INTU -5% )

Tech industries are down across the board today with Internet & Social Media hit by the string of Alibaba target cuts and a new Facebook security breach. Semiconductors are also slumping on Huawei’s AI chip launch and general pullback.

