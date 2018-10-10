Tech lunch break: Large-caps slump with Nasdaq 100

Large-cap tech stocks are slumping with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) 100 down 2.3%.
Decliners: Apple (AAPL -1.3%), Citrix Systems (CTXS -1.4%), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM -2.1%), Applied Materials (AMAT -1.8%), Microchip Technology (MCHP -2.6%), JD (JD -2.4%), Baidu (BIDU -2.7%), Verisk Analytics (VRSK -3.1%), Activision Blizzard (ATVI -3.8%), Intuit (INTU -5%)
Tech industries are down across the board today with Internet & Social Media hit by the string of Alibaba target cuts and a new Facebook security breach. Semiconductors are also slumping on Huawei’s AI chip launch and general pullback.
Top tech stories from the morning:
Previously: Jyske Bank gives two-notch cut to Activision Blizzard (Oct. 10)
Previously: Imperva will be acquired for $2.1B, releases preliminary Q3 results (Oct. 10)
Previously: Analysts lower their Alibaba targets after management discussions (Oct. 10)
Previously: AI chips drop on Huawei's new products (Oct. 10)
Previously: Nasdaq tumbles more than 2% in fast morning action (Oct. 10)
Post updated to remove duplicate text and add ETFs.
Related Internet and Semi ETFs: SOXL, FDN, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XWEB, XTH, FNGD, FNGU
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox