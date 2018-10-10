Broadcom says memo warning on CA deal is fraudulent

Broadcom (AVGO -1.7% ) says it's heard from officials at the Defense Dept. that a fraudulent memo is "circulating among Senators and members of Congress" about the potential need for a national security review of its acquisition of CA Technologies (CA -2.2% ).

"We have been informed by DoD officials that this memo is in fact a forged document," Broadcom says in a statement.

"Broadcom and CA Technologies are both American companies, and there is no basis in fact or law for CFIUS review of our pending transaction. We have received HSR clearance and the approval of CA shareholders, and we have a clear path to completing the transaction in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018," the company continues.

Sen. Rand Paul earlier called for a CFIUS review of the $19B deal, saying "Just because Broadcom has changed its domicile to [the U.S.] doesn't mean we shouldn't look at Broadcom."