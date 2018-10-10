Teva's Copaxone demonstrates safety and tolerability over 25 years

Results from 25 years of data from an open-label extension study of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -0.7% ) MS med Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) showed an acceptable safety and tolerability profile with low incidences of adverse events and immediate post-injection reactions. The results are being presented at ECTRIMS in Berlin.

Efficacy and safety data were also reported for the time periods of 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 15 and 20 years.

Long-term data on neurological disease course and the effectiveness of Copaxone will be presented at a future medical conference.