Piper Jaffray reports final close on Merchant Banking Fund II

Oct. 10, 2018 12:24 PM ETPIPRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Piper Jaffray (PJC -0.8%) reports the final close of Piper Jaffray Merchant Banking Fund II LP, a $130M growth equity fund.
  • The fund will invest in commercial-stage businesses with strong growth prospects within industry sectors covered by the company's equity research and investment banking.
  • Focus sectors include healthcare, technology, business services, financial technology, and consumer.
  • Since its initial close in late 2017, the fund has made three investments: Cafe Rio, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant chain; HemaSource, a medical disposables distribution business that uses proprietary inventory management software and data analytics; and Foodsby, an online meal-ordering and bulk delivery logistics platform.
  • With the close, Piper Jaffray Merchant Banking manages $275M of committed and invested capital through Fund II and its two prior growth equity funds.
