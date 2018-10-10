Eletrobras -12% as Bolsonaro says he is unwilling to sell power assets

Eletrobras (EBR -11.9% ) plunges as much as 13% after Brazilian presidential front runner Jair Bolsonaro said he was unwilling to sell power generation assets, saying such a move would leave Brazil “in the hands of China.”

EBR shares had soared on Monday after Bolsonaro cruised to a stronger than expected first-round election victory, but the latest comments suggest he is against the full privatization of the state power company.

EBR has assets in generation, transmission and distribution, and Pres. Temer’s current government had planned to privatize it in full.