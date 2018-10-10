JPMorgan: Don't bail on small stock during recessions

Small- and mid-cap stocks may underperform large caps when the economy is heading south, but they more than make up for it before the peak and after the trough, according to a note from JPMorgan Chase strategists led by Eduardo Lecubarri.

Surveying the past five recessions, the Russell 2000's average loss from peak to trough is 39.2% vs. 34% for the S&P 500, JPMorgan calculates.

In the 12 months before the peak, the Russell 2000's performance exceeds the S&P 500's by 18.2 percentage points; in the 12 months after the low point, the Russell 2000 beats the S&P 500 by 30.4 percentage points, the note says.“

"Avoiding SMid in hopes of timing a recession is a money-losing strategy,” the strategists wrote.

Source: Bloomberg.

Previously: Small cap underperformance continues (Oct. 8)

ETFs: VB, VO, SCHA, SCHM, MIDU, EZM, IWR, MIDZ, FNX, CZA, FYX, JKG, JKJ, EQWM, JHMM, SMLF, FLQS, MDSS, PBSM. BUY, JHSC