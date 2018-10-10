Third Point blasts Campbell Soup

Third Point isn't impressed with Campbell Soup's (CPB +2.3% ) decision to try and fill the CEO position before the upcoming board meeting.

"We believe shareholders have a right to be heard and elect the directors that should ultimately select the Company’s next permanent CEO," reads Third Point's letter.

"It seems to us that the chance of the Company being able to attract a first-rate food executive in the middle of a proxy fight is low. No top-notch candidate would join a company when the Board that selected them could be replaced within a few weeks. This person also would be hamstrung by the Board’s loud embrace of its 'strategic review' plan, which it has asserted is the only way forward for the Company."

Third Point asks Campbell Soup to defer the CEO decision until after the November 29 board meeting.

Source: Press Release