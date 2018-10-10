Reuters: Mitek Systems rebuffs takeover approach from Elliott-backed ASG

Mitek Systems (MITK +8.1% ) spikes in response to a Reuters report that it rejected a takeover approach from Elliott Management software company ASG Technologies.

ASG reportedly first approached Mitek over the summer and submitted an offer in writing valuing the company at what it considered a significant premium, but Mitek rejected the offer and told ASG it preferred to remain independent; the exact price of ASG's offer is not known.

ASG is looking to expand its software products to banks through an acquisition of Mitek and increase the development of Mitek’s technology that helps verify identities, according to the report.