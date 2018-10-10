Arcadia Bio up 18%

Thinly traded nano cap Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA +17.6% ) is up almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 519K shares. The stock has been mired in a downtrend since March when shares rocketed on advancements in its High Fiber Resistant Starch Wheat program.

No particular news accounts for the action although it recently appealed a legal ruling that threatens a patent protecting its high-fiber wheat. Harvesting of early plantings is underway.

On the capital front, at the end of June it had $28.6M in quick assets while operations consumed $6.9M during H1.

