AT&T plans new streaming service for late 2019

AT&T (T +0.2% ) is planning a new streaming service to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a new 8-K filing where it elaborates on its intentions a bit.

"This is another benefit of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, and we are committed to launching a compelling and competitive product that will serve as a complement to our existing businesses and help us to expand our reach by offering a new choice for entertainment with the WarnerMedia collection of films, television series, libraries, documentaries and animation loved by consumers around the world," the filing says.

AT&T says it expects financial support for the direct-to-consumer launch to come from "a combination of incremental efficiencies within the WarnerMedia operations, consolidating resources from sub-scale D2C efforts, fallow library content, and technology reuse."

It also says it expects to defer some licensing revenues to later periods, in the form of increased customer subscription revenues.