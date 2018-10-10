AT&T plans new streaming service for late 2019

AT&T (T +0.2%) is planning a new streaming service to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a new 8-K filing where it elaborates on its intentions a bit.
"This is another benefit of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, and we are committed to launching a compelling and competitive product that will serve as a complement to our existing businesses and help us to expand our reach by offering a new choice for entertainment with the WarnerMedia collection of films, television series, libraries, documentaries and animation loved by consumers around the world," the filing says.
AT&T says it expects financial support for the direct-to-consumer launch to come from "a combination of incremental efficiencies within the WarnerMedia operations, consolidating resources from sub-scale D2C efforts, fallow library content, and technology reuse."
It also says it expects to defer some licensing revenues to later periods, in the form of increased customer subscription revenues.
Streaming rivals: NFLX -6.2%; Hulu owners along with AT&T: CMCSA -1.5%, DIS -1.6%, FOX -0.8%, FOXA -0.8%.
