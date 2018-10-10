Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF to get payments from arbitration award

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B -3.4% )(BRK.A -4% ) BNSF Railway says a recent arbitration award should result in "favorable revenue division adjustments" for historic periods and going forward.

It also said the award will result in payments to BNSF and will improve the efficiency of its joint service product with J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -2.3% ).

J.B. Hunt and BNSF started arbitration on matters related to their joint service product in January 2017. They received the confidential interim arbitration award from the Arbitration Panel on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

"With the key issues resolved, BNSF looks forward to working with JBHT to finalize the award and implement the directives," BNSF said in a statement.

