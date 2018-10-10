Drug distributors maintain strength

Brushing off the market's sour mood, AmerisourceBergen (ABC +1.8% ), Cardinal Health (CAH +1.8% ) and McKesson (MCK +1.3% ) are all up and continue to show bullish chart action.

ABC should report fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2018 results on or about November 6 before the open. Consensus views for the quarter and year are EPS of $1.44 on revenues of $43.4B and EPS of $6.48 on revenues of $168.0B, respectively.

CAH should report fiscal Q1 results about the same time. Consensus view is EPS of $1.09 on revenues of $33.7B.

MCK should report fiscal Q2 results on October 25 before the open. Consensus view is EPS of $3.30 on revenues of $53.7B.