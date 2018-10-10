Apple acquired background-removing machine learning startup last year

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reportedly bought Danish machine learning startup Spektral last year for $30M, according to a report today from local newspaper Børsen.

Spektral’s tech uses machine learning and computer vision to remove people from video background in real time on a smartphone.

Apple’s previous computer vision acquisitions have included eye-tracking tech company SensoMotoric Instruments last year and AR lens company Akonia Holographics last month.

Last year, Apple released a new version of its free Clips video editing app that included Selfie Scenes, which allowed users to drop out the real-world background for a different environment. Results varied with the feature, which sometimes just removed the person, too.

Apple shares are down 1.4% on a weak day for the tech sector.

