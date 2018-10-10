Popular bond ETF suffers largest one-day outflow ever

According to data from Bloomberg, the $53B iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) got quite a bit smaller yesterday, with outflows of nearly $2B - the largest one-day exit of money since the fund's launch 15 years ago.

Outflows from bond funds in general have been a thing of late, with investors putting money into rising assets like stocks (nice move). Numbers from EPFR show more than $8B being pulled form bond funds in the 14 days up to October 3.