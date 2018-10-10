Delta Air Lines earnings preview

Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.7% ) is due to report earnings before the opening bell tomorrow morning.

Analysts expect the airline company to disclose operating revenue of $11.97B and EPS of $1.75.

Consensus estimates on full-year guidance stand at expectations for revenue of $44.4B and EPS of $5.52. Delta's unit revenue guidance will be closely watched to see if higher fees offset rising jet fuel costs.

Shares of Delta are limping into earnings day, down 6% over the last week and 13% from a month ago.