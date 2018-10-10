FBI Director deflects questions on Chinese chip investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray deflects questions about the Bloomberg Businessweek report that China placed malicious chips in servers headed for major U.S. companies.

Wray, in response to Senate Homeland Security Committee questioning: “We have very specific policy that applies to us as law enforcement agencies to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. I do want to be careful that my comment not be construed as inferring, or implying I should say, that there is an investigation.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) had said the story seemed like “pretty sound reporting” and asked why he found out from Bloomberg and not from the federal government.

The original report indicated the chips were in Super Micro (SMCI +2.6% ) products headed for Amazon (AMZN -3.2% ) and Apple (AAPL -1.6% ). The companies (and China) have all repeatedly denied the claims.

A follow-up piece said that an unnamed major U.S. telecom was also victim to the malicious chips. Telecoms rushed out with denials.

