Viacom expands Snap partnership, plans MTV News show for Twitter

Viacom (VIA -0.4% , VIAB -0.9% ) is stretching out its digital content efforts with an expanded partnership with Snap (SNAP -3.9% ) and a new show it's launching on Twitter (TWTR -5.7% ).

Viacom Digital Studios will launch 10 new series on Snapchat (including MTV's Clean Slate and Filthy Living), and syndicate 500 episodes from its content library.

It will also launch MTV News Presents: Need to Know on Twitter on Nov. 15.

Viacom says its 850M social followers generate nearly 2.5B views per month (3.5B minutes watched).