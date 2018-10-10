IBM files protest against Pentagon cloud contract with one winner

IBM (IBM -1.7% ) files a pre-award bid protest against the Pentagon’s planned $10B, winner-take-all cloud contract, according to The Washington Post sources.

An unnamed company executive says IBM filed the protest with the Government Accountability Office, which rules on these matters.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, project involves creating a massive cloud computing system to enable new weapons capabilities and store classified data. The contract could last as long as 10 years.

Bids for JEDI are due Friday with Amazon (AMZN -3.4% ) considered the lead candidate due to its sheer size and market position.

Microsoft (MSFT -3.2% ), the second-largest cloud provider, announced yesterday that it was expanding its Azure government services. Rounding out the top three is Google, who announced it was withdrawing from consideration.

Oracle (ORCL -1.6% ) is another company vying for JEDI and worrying about Amazon’s potential win.

