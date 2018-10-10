Report: Petrobras seeks to restart sale of gas pipeline unit

Petrobras (PBR -5.3% ) wants to restart a sale process for its Transportadora Asociada de Gas pipeline unit as early as this year through a measure that would need approval from Brazil’s solicitor general, according to the Valor Economico newspaper.

In July, PBR said it was suspending the sale of the unit, known as TAG, after a Brazil Supreme Court justice ruled that Congress must approve any privatizations.

PBR is considering using a provision in Brazil’s 1997 petroleum law, which contains an article dealing with privatizations, to restart the divestment process, according to the report, noting that Eletrobras has previously used the mechanism with success.