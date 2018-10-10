Microsoft makes 60K patents open source for Linux

Microsoft (MSFT -3.5% ) makes 60K patents open source by joining the Open Invention Network.

The OIN is an open-source patent group meant to protect Linux from patent lawsuits. Joining makes Microsoft’s patent library open and available to OIN members, which number about 2,400 entities ranging from independent developers to tech giants like IBM and Google.

The asterisk here is that Microsoft isn’t making Windows desktop and desktop application code patents available. But the move will still win favor in open source circles that Microsoft has irked in the past, an especially important bridge to rebuild after the GitHub acquisition.

Previously: Microsoft's GitHub deal set for EU approval (Oct. 9)