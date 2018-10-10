Altria eyes cannabis move

Altria (MO +0.9% ) is in discussions with Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) about taking a minority stake in the cannabis producer, sources tell The Globe and Mail.

Executives with the two companies are said to have met in Leamington, Ontario several times, including earlier this week.

Shares of Aphria are up 10.2% on the day. Cronos (CRON +3.1% ), Tilray (TLRY +5.7% ) and Canopy Growth (CGC +0.4% ) are also bucking the down market day.

Update: Aphria says there is no agreement, understanding or arrangement with a potential investor at this time.