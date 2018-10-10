Obsidian Energy foresees meaningful 2019 light oil production growth

Obsidian Energy (OBE -1.3% ) says it is on track to deliver a "meaningful" increase in light oil production next year from its Willesden Green Cardium program after evaluating H2 2018 results of the drilling program across a range of pricing and crude oil differentials.

OBe says the first rig in Willesden Green finished drilling the three well 08-09 pad, to be completed in mid-October with production expected to be online in mid-November; the wells directly offset five wells from earlier this year which averaged 650 boe/day per well (85% oil) for the first 30 days of production.

OBE expects five of the 15 wells in the H2 program to be producing by year-end, with the remaining 10 wells coming on production early in Q1 2019.