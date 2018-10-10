BlackRock said to invest up to $400M in new private equity firm: WSJ

BlackRock (BLK -6.4% ) agrees to invest up to $400M of client money in new private-equity firm Gallatin Point Capital, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink will also invest some of his own money with a fund maintained by Gallatin, though it's not clear how much he is contributing.

This gives the world's largest asset management a foothold in privately held companies and represents a push into alternative investing.

Gallatin has raised about $1.2B, including the $400M from BlackRock, and is looking at stakes in lenders, insurers, financial institutions, and financial assets. The firm was started by Matt Botein, a former alternative-investment chief at BlackRock, and Lee Sachs, a former U.S. Treasury official.

