Private-equity leads financials lower; some REITs see buying

The market selloff isn't sparing the financials (XLF -2.3%), but there are a couple of pockets of green.
One is within REITs (though technically not financial sector anymore). Healthcare REITs like Omega (OHI +0.7%), Ventas (VTR +1.6%), HCP (HCP +0.8%), Welltower (WELL +0.9%), LTC Properties (LTC +1.8%), and Physicians Realty (DOC +1.1%) are seeing buying. A small group of mortgage REITs (BATS:REM) are in the green as well: Armour (ARR +0.5%), Orchid Island (ORC +0.9%), Capstead (CMO +0.2%).
Benefitting from a big jump in volatility (VXX +12.8%) is CBOE Holding (CBOE +0.8%).
Turning back to the selloff, private-equity players are being particularly hard hit today: Blackstone (BX -6.1%), KKR (KKR -5.9%), Apollo (APO -3.4%), Carlyle Group (CG -5.2%), Ares (ARES -4.6%), Oaktree (OAK -2.1%).
Previously: Major averages down 2%+ an hour before the close (Oct. 10)
ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF-OLD, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox