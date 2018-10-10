Private-equity leads financials lower; some REITs see buying

The market selloff isn't sparing the financials (XLF -2.3% ), but there are a couple of pockets of green.

One is within REITs (though technically not financial sector anymore). Healthcare REITs like Omega (OHI +0.7% ), Ventas (VTR +1.6% ), HCP (HCP +0.8% ), Welltower (WELL +0.9% ), LTC Properties (LTC +1.8% ), and Physicians Realty (DOC +1.1% ) are seeing buying. A small group of mortgage REITs (BATS:REM) are in the green as well: Armour (ARR +0.5% ), Orchid Island (ORC +0.9% ), Capstead (CMO +0.2% ).

Benefitting from a big jump in volatility (VXX +12.8% ) is CBOE Holding (CBOE +0.8% ).

Turning back to the selloff, private-equity players are being particularly hard hit today: Blackstone (BX -6.1% ), KKR (KKR -5.9% ), Apollo (APO -3.4% ), Carlyle Group (CG -5.2% ), Ares (ARES -4.6% ), Oaktree (OAK -2.1% ).

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF-OLD, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ