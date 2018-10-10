Myovant's female infertility candidate MVT-602 shows encouraging action in early-stage study

Results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Myovant Sciences' (MYOV -7.6% ) MVT-602 in healthy premenopausal women showed a dose-related increase in luteinizing hormone (LH) levels and expected effects on follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estradiol. The data were presented at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Annual Congress in Denver, CO.

The study showed that the administration of single subcutaneous doses (0.3 µg, 1 µg or 3 µg) of MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, produced the expected effects mentioned above with little effect on progesterone. Dose-dependent increases in plasma exposures were observed as well as a half-life of less than three hours.

Further characterization of MVT-602's exposure-response profile administered during the preovulatory phase in fertile women undergoing controlled ovarian stimulation is being done in an ongoing Phase 2a study.

Kisspeptin, a peptide that stimulates gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) which triggers the release of FSH and LH, is essential for puberty and the maintenance of normal reproductive function.