Public Service Enterprise edges higher after UBS upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.9% ) is one of today's few stock market winners after UBS upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $60 price target, raised from $56; the broader utilities sector (XLU -0.5% ) top's today sector leaderboard despite dipping into the red.

UBS expects PEG to benefit from market reform initiatives to introduce zero emission certificates in New Jersey, rework power price formation in PJM Interconnection and adjust capacity market outcomes for the impact of subsidized assets at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over the next year.

The firm foresees "no downside but potential upside" from FERC capacity market reforms expected to be ruled on in Q1 2019 and models $200M of margin beginning next May for zero emission credits for PEG's New Jersey nuclear assets.