FDA lifts clinical hold on CRISPR Therapeutics' gene therapy CTX001; shares up 6% after hours

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is up 6% after hours on the heels of the announcement that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on studies of CTX001 in sickle cell disease (SCD). The agency has accepted the IND which clears the way for the start of clinical trials in SCD and beta-thalassemia.

The FDA instituted the clinical hold in May pending the resolution of "certain issues" in the application.

Development partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is up 1% after hours.

