B.C. gas pipeline rupture forces refineries to cut output, lifts gasoline prices

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it extinguished a fire at a British Columbia natural gas pipeline that forced the evacuation of ~100 people from their homes overnight, but it "cannot speculate about how long it will take to resolve the situation.”

The pipeline is part of ENB's Westcoast Energy network, and carries as much as 2.9B cf/day of gas - supplying half of the demand from Washington, Oregon and Idaho - from the Fort Nelson processing plant in northern B.C. to the U.S. border.

Bloomberg reports the rupture has forced refineries in Washington state to cut production; Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is shutting units at its Puget Sound refinery north of Seattle after losing its gas supply and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reportedly has shut its refinery in Ferndale, Wash.

The rupture is cutting flows to Williams' (WMB, WPZ) Northwest Pipeline system, the primary artery for natural gas delivered to the U.S. Pacific Northwest and Intermountain region.

Wholesale gasoline in Portland, Ore., jumped $0.11 to $0.36 /gallon above New York-traded futures contracts, the highest level in more than a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) says the shutdown also has the potential to cut gas supplies to as many as 700K customers in western Canada; in Washington, Avista (NYSE:AVA) and Puget Sound Energy are both asking customers to curtail usage.