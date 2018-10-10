Square -4.2% after CFO says she's leaving to take Nextdoor CEO job

Square (NYSE:SQ) falls 4.2% in after-hours trading after it said CFO Sarah Friar is leaving the company to become CEO of Nextdoor.

Friar will stay at Square into December to help with the transition.

David Viniar, Square's lead independent director and former Goldman Sachs CFO, will lead the search for a new CFO.

Privately held Nextdoor is a social network for neighborhoods. It's backed by such investors as Benchmark, Greylock Partners, and Tiger Global.

