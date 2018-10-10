Ritchie Bros. sells $5.5M drill rig in Texas

Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA) sold a Loadcraft 2000HP SCR drilling rig at its event in Odessa, TX for $5.5M, to Scandrill Inc., an onshore drilling contractor operating in the Permian Basin, Louisiana, and Texas.

The Kruse Energy auction in Odessa sold ~1,300 equipment items. Other sales highlights included a 2013 MAD T/A cement pump trailer and an acid frac pump trailer that sold for $225k each; two FORUM 2250 hydraulic pipe handlers sold for $135k each; and a 2006 Peterbilt 378 tri-axle truck tractor sold for US$50k.

Press Release