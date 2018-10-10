CVS to add three Aetna board members after completion of merger

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announces that it will add Aetna directors Edward Ludwig, Fernando Aguirre and Roger Farah to its board after the merger is finalized. The members, plus Aetna chief Mark Bertolini, will expand the CVS board to 16.

Concurrently, CVS Health EVP-Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Eva Boratto will transition to EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Aetna CFO Shawn Guertin will step down for personal and family reasons.

