Costco comparable sales shine again

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reports comparable sales increased 8.4% in September to sail past the consensus estimate for a 5.1% gain. Adjusting out the impact of gas prices, F/X and ASC 606 (new revenue recognition standard), comparable sales were up 7.3%.

The 8.4% comp pace was lower than the 9.2% gain recorded in August.

Comparable sales soared 10.4% in the U.S. and were 2.9% higher for the Canada business. Other international comparable sales tracked up 4.3% during the month.

E-commerce sales increased 28.6% in September.