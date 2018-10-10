Dolans seek restraining order on Altice USA in News 12 fight

In an update to a tense dispute between former Cablevision ruling family the Dolans and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) -- which bought the Dolans' Cablevision Systems -- the Dolans and two News 12 anchors have requested a temporary restraining order.

The Dolans had sued Altice USA in early September, seeking an injunction to enforce terms of the 2016 deal that plaintiffs say required the cableco to operate News 12 "substantially in accordance" with an existing business plan through the end of 2020 and to employ 462 FTE employees.

But layoffs of 70 followed that, and the Dolans say Altice was ready to terminate dozens more News 12 employees including anchors Colleen McVey and Danielle Campbell.

The Dolans say they're filing for the restraining order to "prevent further erosion" at News 12.