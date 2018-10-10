U.S. crude supply rose 9.75M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 9.75M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 5, vs. a build of 907K barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 3.35M barrels and distillates show a draw of 3.53M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 2.25M barrels.

Nymex November crude recently was at $72.57/bbl in electronic trading, adding to losses from today's $73.17 settlement price.

