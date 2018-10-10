PREIT says its exposure to Sears reduced to four stores

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) says it's Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) replacement strategy has resulted in minimal exposure to the troubled department-store chain

When factoring in locations at lease with replacement tenants, those with non-recourse mortgage loans, and one location with a significant portion of space sub-leased by Sears to others, PREIT's exposure now amounts to four stores, down from 27 stores in 2012.

Since 2017, PREIT has replaced five Sears locations and has reached agreement to recapture a sixth store, it says.

Furthermore, PREIT says it has diversified its tenant roster with "unique and experiential concepts" to drive traffic and sales while improving underlying tenant credit within its portfolio.

