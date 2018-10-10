SeaSpine Holdings readies stock offering

SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Net proceeds will be used to repay all of its outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, and for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures and general working capital purposes.

Shares -5.3%

