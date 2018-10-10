Hurricane Michael cuts 42% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output

Hurricane Michael has knocked out 42% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico daily crude oil production and nearly a third of natural gas production, the largest reductions in a year, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Companies halted output of nearly 719K bbl/day of oil and 812M cf/day of natural gas by midday, but U.S. crude futures settled 2.4% lower at $73.17/bbl, tracking the weaker U.S. stock market and reflecting the declining importance of Gulf of Mexico production due to growth from onshore shale fields.

Oil producers including Anadarko (NYSE:APC), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), BP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) evacuated workers from 89 Gulf production platforms earlier this week.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says its fuel and natural gas lines serving the Southeast are unaffected; construction at its Elba Island, Ga., liquefied natural gas project has been suspended for now.

